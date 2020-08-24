Air Mauritius schedules Paris flights in Sep 2020

Air Mauritius in the last few days filed International service for the month of September 2020, as the airline resumes International service on limited basis. Based on schedule listing as of 21AUG20, the airline is displaying 2 weekly Mauritius – Paris CDG flights on board Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft.



Based on the airline’s website and GDS listing, reservation is only available on one-way basis from Mauritius, departing on Fridays (refer to screenshot below). Additional changes remain possible.



MK014 MRU2015 – 0545+1CDG 359 5

MK014 MRU2305 – 0835+1CDG 359 2



MK015 CDG1620 – 0535+1MRU 359 36