China Southern adds ARJ21-700 service to Zhanjiang from late-August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

China Southern last week introduced 2nd scheduled service operated by ARJ21-700, serving Guangzhou – Zhanjiang route on daily basis. First flight commenced on 20AUG20.

CZ2045 CAN1435 – 1550ZHA ARJ D
CZ2046 ZHA1710 – 1815CAN ARJ D

The airline operates this route 4 times daily.