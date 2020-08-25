China Southern last week introduced 2nd scheduled service operated by ARJ21-700, serving Guangzhou – Zhanjiang route on daily basis. First flight commenced on 20AUG20.
CZ2045 CAN1435 – 1550ZHA ARJ D
CZ2046 ZHA1710 – 1815CAN ARJ D
The airline operates this route 4 times daily.
China Southern adds ARJ21-700 service to Zhanjiang from late-August 2020
