Jeju Air Sep 2020 International operations as of 24AUG20

Jeju Air during the month of September 2020 continues to operate limited International service, including Mainland China, Japan and The Philippines. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights on certain direction.



Following update is based on the airline’s bulletin issued on Monday 24AUG20.



Seoul Incheon – Cebu 1 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Clark 1 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Manila 2 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai 1 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Weihai 1 weekly