Scoot Sep 2020 operations as of 21AUG20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Scoot late last week (21AUG20) filed additional scheduled operation for the month of September, as latest plan includes service resumption to additional Indonesian destinations: Palembang, Pekanbaru. The airline’s planned service to Yogyakarta, previously scheduled to assume Silk Air’s service, is now scheduled in late-September.

The following operation for September 2020 is based on the airline’s update as of 21AUG20. Additional changes remain possible and various travel restrictions continue to affect the airline’s passenger traffic rights.

Singapore – Clark 1 weekly A320
Singapore – Guangzhou 1 weekly 787-9
Singapore – Hong Kong 3 weekly 787-9
Singapore – Ipoh 1 weekly A320
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 1 weekly A320neo
Singapore – Kuching 1 weekly A320
Singapore – Nanjing 1 weekly 787-9
Singapore – Palembang eff 08SEP20 1 weekly A320
Singapore – Pekanbaru eff 17SEP20 1 weekly A320
Singapore – Penang 1 weekly A320
Singapore – Perth 3 weekly 787-9
Singapore – Surabaya 1 weekly A320
Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly 787-9
Singapore – Tianjin 787-9 operates every 2 weeks
Singapore – Yogyakarta 1 flight (A320) scheduled on 29SEP20

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.