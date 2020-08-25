Scoot Sep 2020 operations as of 21AUG20

Scoot late last week (21AUG20) filed additional scheduled operation for the month of September, as latest plan includes service resumption to additional Indonesian destinations: Palembang, Pekanbaru. The airline’s planned service to Yogyakarta, previously scheduled to assume Silk Air’s service, is now scheduled in late-September.



The following operation for September 2020 is based on the airline’s update as of 21AUG20. Additional changes remain possible and various travel restrictions continue to affect the airline’s passenger traffic rights.



Singapore – Clark 1 weekly A320

Singapore – Guangzhou 1 weekly 787-9

Singapore – Hong Kong 3 weekly 787-9

Singapore – Ipoh 1 weekly A320

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 1 weekly A320neo

Singapore – Kuching 1 weekly A320

Singapore – Nanjing 1 weekly 787-9

Singapore – Palembang eff 08SEP20 1 weekly A320

Singapore – Pekanbaru eff 17SEP20 1 weekly A320

Singapore – Penang 1 weekly A320

Singapore – Perth 3 weekly 787-9

Singapore – Surabaya 1 weekly A320

Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly 787-9

Singapore – Tianjin 787-9 operates every 2 weeks

Singapore – Yogyakarta 1 flight (A320) scheduled on 29SEP20