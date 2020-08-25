Saudia Sep 2020 International network preliminary filing as of 23AUG20

Skyteam member Saudia as of 23AUG20 filed various International service scheduled in the second half of September 2020, that would see the airline gradually restores International flights as early as 15SEP20. Also reflected in the GDS schedules listing, reservation remains unavailable at time this post goes to press (based on Saudi Arabia departure), therefore further delay to planned service resumption is highly anticipated.



Jeddah – Addis Ababa eff 16SEP20 3 weekly A330-300

Jeddah – Cairo eff 16SEP20 1 daily A330-300

Jeddah – Casablanca eff 17SEP20 3 weekly 787-10

Jeddah – Dhaka eff 16SEP20 2 weekly 777-300ER

Jeddah – Dubai eff 16SEP20 2 daily 787-9

Jeddah – Guangzhou eff 17SEP20 1 weekly 787-9

Jeddah – Islamabad eff 17SEP20 3 weekly 777-300ER

Jeddah – Istanbul eff 16SEP20 1 daily A320/321

Jeddah – Jakarta eff 15SEP20 3 weekly 777-300ER

Jeddah – Karachi eff 17SEP20 3 weekly A330-300

Jeddah – Khartoum eff 17SEP20 3 weekly A330-300

Jeddah – Kozhikode eff 17SEP20 3 weekly A330-300

Jeddah – Kuala Lumpur eff 16SEP20 3 weekly 787-10

Jeddah – London Heathrow eff 16SEP20 3 weekly 777-300ER

Jeddah – Manila eff 20SEP20 2 weekly 777-300ER

Jeddah – Paris CDG eff 17SEP20 3 weekly 787-10

Jeddah – Sharm el Sheikh eff 16SEP20 3 weekly A320

Jeddah – Washington Dulles eff 17SSEP20 2 weekly 777-300ER

Riyadh – Cairo eff 16SEP20 1 daily 777-300ER

Riyadh – Dhaka eff 18SEP20 2 weekly 777-300ER

Riyadh – Istanbul eff 16SEP20 1 daily A320/321

Riyadh – Khartoum eff 16SEP20 3 weekly A330-300

Riyadh – Kuala Lumpur 1 weekly 787-9

Riyadh – Manila eff 15SEP20 2 weekly 777-300ER

Riyadh – Sharm el Sheikh eff 17SEP20 3 weekly A320

Riyadh – Washington Dulles eff 16SEP20 2 weekly 777-300ER