Saudia Sep 2020 International network preliminary filing as of 23AUG20

Skyteam member Saudia as of 23AUG20 filed various International service scheduled in the second half of September 2020, that would see the airline gradually restores International flights as early as 15SEP20. Also reflected in the GDS schedules listing, reservation remains unavailable at time this post goes to press (based on Saudi Arabia departure), therefore further delay to planned service resumption is highly anticipated.
Jeddah – Addis Ababa eff 16SEP20 3 weekly A330-300
Jeddah – Cairo eff 16SEP20 1 daily A330-300
Jeddah – Casablanca eff 17SEP20 3 weekly 787-10
Jeddah – Dhaka eff 16SEP20 2 weekly 777-300ER
Jeddah – Dubai eff 16SEP20 2 daily 787-9
Jeddah – Guangzhou eff 17SEP20 1 weekly 787-9
Jeddah – Islamabad eff 17SEP20 3 weekly 777-300ER
Jeddah – Istanbul eff 16SEP20 1 daily A320/321
Jeddah – Jakarta eff 15SEP20 3 weekly 777-300ER
Jeddah – Karachi eff 17SEP20 3 weekly A330-300
Jeddah – Khartoum eff 17SEP20 3 weekly A330-300
Jeddah – Kozhikode eff 17SEP20 3 weekly A330-300
Jeddah – Kuala Lumpur eff 16SEP20 3 weekly 787-10
Jeddah – London Heathrow eff 16SEP20 3 weekly 777-300ER
Jeddah – Manila eff 20SEP20 2 weekly 777-300ER
Jeddah – Paris CDG eff 17SEP20 3 weekly 787-10
Jeddah – Sharm el Sheikh eff 16SEP20 3 weekly A320
Jeddah – Washington Dulles eff 17SSEP20 2 weekly 777-300ER
Riyadh – Cairo eff 16SEP20 1 daily 777-300ER
Riyadh – Dhaka eff 18SEP20 2 weekly 777-300ER
Riyadh – Istanbul eff 16SEP20 1 daily A320/321
Riyadh – Khartoum eff 16SEP20 3 weekly A330-300
Riyadh – Kuala Lumpur 1 weekly 787-9
Riyadh – Manila eff 15SEP20 2 weekly 777-300ER
Riyadh – Sharm el Sheikh eff 17SEP20 3 weekly A320
Riyadh – Washington Dulles eff 16SEP20 2 weekly 777-300ER
