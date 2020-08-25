LAM Mozambique starting today (25AUG20) plans to resume Maputo – Lisbon route, with leased Airbus A330-300 aircraft. The airline’s current schedule lists 1 weekly flight from 25AUG20 to 30SEP20.
TM7703 LIS2000 – 0725+1MPM 333 2
TM7704 MPM2355 – 0945+1LIS 333 3
The airline’s September 2020 International schedule also includes 1 weekly Maputo – Pemba – Dar es Salaam service, subject to Government Approval. 2nd weekly service to be added from 12SEP20.
LAM Mozambique resumes Lisbon service in Aug/Sep 2020
