Starlux Airlines Sep 2020 operations as of 21AUG20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Starlux Airlines last week filed planned operation for the month of September 2020, with frequency changes for Macau and Penang. Planned operation as follows.

Taipei Taoyuan – Macau 1 daily (Increase from 5 weekly in August 2020)
JX205 TPE1840 – 2025MFM 32Q D
JX206 MFM2125 – 2315TPE 32Q D

Taipei Taoyuan – Penang 2 weekly (reduce from 3 weekly in August 2020)
JX721 TPE0940 – 1410PEN 32Q 26
JX722 PEN1510 – 2000TPE 32Q 26

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.