Starlux Airlines last week filed planned operation for the month of September 2020, with frequency changes for Macau and Penang. Planned operation as follows.
Taipei Taoyuan – Macau 1 daily (Increase from 5 weekly in August 2020)
JX205 TPE1840 – 2025MFM 32Q D
JX206 MFM2125 – 2315TPE 32Q D
Taipei Taoyuan – Penang 2 weekly (reduce from 3 weekly in August 2020)
JX721 TPE0940 – 1410PEN 32Q 26
JX722 PEN1510 – 2000TPE 32Q 26
Starlux Airlines Sep 2020 operations as of 21AUG20
