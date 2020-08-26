China Southern Sep/Oct 2020 International operations as of 23AUG20

China Southern during the month of September and October 2020 continues to operate limited scheduled International service. As of 23AUG20, planned operation (excluding charter flights) for the period of 01SEP20 – 24OCT20 as follows.
Additional changes remain possible.
Guangzhou – Amsterdam 2 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Auckland 2 weekly 787-9
Guangzhou – Bangkok 2 weekly A330
Guangzhou – Dhaka 1 weekly A330
Guangzhou – Kathmandu 1 weekly A330
Guangzhou – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly 787-9
Guangzhou – London Heathrow 1 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Los Angeles 2 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Manila eff 24SEP20 1 weekly A330
Guangzhou – Paris CDG 2 weekly A350/380
Guangzhou – Phnom Penh 2 weekly 787-9
Guangzhou – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Singapore 1 weekly 787-9
Guangzhou – Sydney 2 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly A330
Guangzhou – Vancouver 2 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Vientiane 1 weekly 737-800
Guangzhou – Yangon 2 weekly A330
Shenyang – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A330
Shenyang – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly A330
Urumqi – Islamabad eff 05OCT20 1 weekly 737-800
