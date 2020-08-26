Nouvelair Tunisie plans Tunis – Brussels increase from April 2021

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Nouvelair Tunisie in Summer 2021 season plans to expand service to Brussels. From 03APR21, the airline introduces 3rd weekly Tunis – Brussels service, based on OAG schedules as of 23AUG20. Airbus A320 aircraft operates this route.

BJ396 TUN0700 – 1030BRU 320 6
BJ396 TUN0715 – 1045BRU 320 3
BJ350 TUN1300 – 1530BRU 320 7

BJ397 BRU1130 – 1255TUN 320 6
BJ397 BRU1145 – 1310TUN 320 3
BJ351 BRU1630 – 1855TUN 320 7

Reported yesterday on Airlineroute, the airline is adding 2nd weekly Djerba – Brussels service from 04APR21.