Nouvelair Tunisie plans Tunis – Brussels increase from April 2021

Nouvelair Tunisie in Summer 2021 season plans to expand service to Brussels. From 03APR21, the airline introduces 3rd weekly Tunis – Brussels service, based on OAG schedules as of 23AUG20. Airbus A320 aircraft operates this route.
BJ396 TUN0700 – 1030BRU 320 6
BJ396 TUN0715 – 1045BRU 320 3
BJ350 TUN1300 – 1530BRU 320 7
BJ397 BRU1130 – 1255TUN 320 6
BJ397 BRU1145 – 1310TUN 320 3
BJ351 BRU1630 – 1855TUN 320 7
Reported yesterday on Airlineroute, the airline is adding 2nd weekly Djerba – Brussels service from 04APR21.
