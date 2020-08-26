Spring Airlines Japan W20 operations as of 25AUG20

Spring Airlines Japan this week updated planned operation during winter 2020/21 season. From 25OCT20 to 27MAR21, the airline continues to operate domestic service on weekends, while International service operates on Sundays.

Tokyo Narita – Harbin 1 weekly
Tokyo Narita – Hiroshima 2 weekly
Tokyo Narita – Saga 2 weekly
Tokyo Narita – Sapporo New Chitose 2 weekly

