Jetstar suspends domestic NZ service 24AUG – 06SEP20

Jetstar Airways on Monday (24AUG20) announced temporary service suspension on domestic New Zealand service, in effect from 24AUG20 until at least 06SEP20, due to latest COVID19 impact. The airline previously filed following routes, with weekly frequency based on the week of 30AUG20, as of 23AUG20 OAG schedules.



Auckland – Christchurch 30 weekly

Auckland – Dunedin 7 weekly

Auckland – Queenstown 21 weekly

Auckland – Wellington 28 weekly

Wellington – Christchurch 14 weekly

Wellington – Queenstown 7 weekly