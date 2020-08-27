Uzbekistan Airways W20 International preliminary operations as of 26AUG20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Uzbekistan Airways in the last few days filed preliminary International operation for winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Planned operation as of 26AUG20 as follows.

Additional changes remain likely in the next few weeks.

Bukhara – Moscow Vnukovo 4 weekly A320
Fergana – Moscow Vnukovo 3 weekly 757
Namangan – Moscow Vnukovo 4 weekly 757
Namangan – St. Petersburg 1 weekly 757
Navoi – Moscow Vnukovo 1 weekly A320
Nukus – Moscow Vnukovo 1 weekly 757
Samarkand – Istanbul 3 weekly A320
Samarkand – Moscow Vnukovo 4 weekly A320/757
Tashkent – Almaty 1 daily A320
Tashkent – Baku 3 weekly A320
Tashkent – Beijing Capital 2 weekly 787
Tashkent – Bishkek 2 weekly A320
Tashkent – Delhi 1 weekly A320
Tashkent – Delhi – Amritsar – Tashkent 1 weekly A320
Tashkent – Dubai 5 weekly A320/787
Tashkent – Dushanbe 2 weekly A320
Tashkent – Frankfurt 2 weekly 787
Tashkent – Istanbul 2 daily 787
Tashkent – Kazan 2 weekly A320
Tashkent – Krasnodar 2 weekly A320
Tashkent – Kuala Lumpur 1 weekly 757 (767 17DEC20 – 14JAN21)
Tashkent – London Heathrow 2 weekly 757
Tashkent – Mineralnye Vody 1 weekly 757
Tashkent – Minsk 2 weekly A320
Tashkent – Moscow Vnukovo 2 daily 767/787
Tashkent – New York JFK 1 weekly 787 (2 weekly 03DEC20 – 03JAN21)
Tashkent – Novosibirsk 2 weekly A320
Tashkent – Nur-Sultan 3 weekly A320
Tashkent – Paris CDG 2 weekly A320neo
Tashkent – Riga 2 weekly A320neo
Tashkent – Rome 1 weekly 757
Tashkent – St. Petersburg 3 weekly A320/767
Tashkent – Seoul Incheon 4 weekly 787
Tashkent – Sharjah 2 weekly A320/320neo
Tashkent – Tbilisi 2 weekly A320
Tashkent – Tel Aviv 3 weekly A320neo
Tashkent – Urumqi 2 weekly A320
Tashkent – Vladivostok 1 weekly 757
Termez – Moscow Vnukovo 3 weekly 757

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.