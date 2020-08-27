Uzbekistan Airways W20 International preliminary operations as of 26AUG20

Uzbekistan Airways in the last few days filed preliminary International operation for winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Planned operation as of 26AUG20 as follows.
Additional changes remain likely in the next few weeks.
Bukhara – Moscow Vnukovo 4 weekly A320
Fergana – Moscow Vnukovo 3 weekly 757
Namangan – Moscow Vnukovo 4 weekly 757
Namangan – St. Petersburg 1 weekly 757
Navoi – Moscow Vnukovo 1 weekly A320
Nukus – Moscow Vnukovo 1 weekly 757
Samarkand – Istanbul 3 weekly A320
Samarkand – Moscow Vnukovo 4 weekly A320/757
Tashkent – Almaty 1 daily A320
Tashkent – Baku 3 weekly A320
Tashkent – Beijing Capital 2 weekly 787
Tashkent – Bishkek 2 weekly A320
Tashkent – Delhi 1 weekly A320
Tashkent – Delhi – Amritsar – Tashkent 1 weekly A320
Tashkent – Dubai 5 weekly A320/787
Tashkent – Dushanbe 2 weekly A320
Tashkent – Frankfurt 2 weekly 787
Tashkent – Istanbul 2 daily 787
Tashkent – Kazan 2 weekly A320
Tashkent – Krasnodar 2 weekly A320
Tashkent – Kuala Lumpur 1 weekly 757 (767 17DEC20 – 14JAN21)
Tashkent – London Heathrow 2 weekly 757
Tashkent – Mineralnye Vody 1 weekly 757
Tashkent – Minsk 2 weekly A320
Tashkent – Moscow Vnukovo 2 daily 767/787
Tashkent – New York JFK 1 weekly 787 (2 weekly 03DEC20 – 03JAN21)
Tashkent – Novosibirsk 2 weekly A320
Tashkent – Nur-Sultan 3 weekly A320
Tashkent – Paris CDG 2 weekly A320neo
Tashkent – Riga 2 weekly A320neo
Tashkent – Rome 1 weekly 757
Tashkent – St. Petersburg 3 weekly A320/767
Tashkent – Seoul Incheon 4 weekly 787
Tashkent – Sharjah 2 weekly A320/320neo
Tashkent – Tbilisi 2 weekly A320
Tashkent – Tel Aviv 3 weekly A320neo
Tashkent – Urumqi 2 weekly A320
Tashkent – Vladivostok 1 weekly 757
Termez – Moscow Vnukovo 3 weekly 757
