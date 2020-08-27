Uzbekistan Airways W20 International preliminary operations as of 26AUG20

Uzbekistan Airways in the last few days filed preliminary International operation for winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Planned operation as of 26AUG20 as follows.



Additional changes remain likely in the next few weeks.



Bukhara – Moscow Vnukovo 4 weekly A320

Fergana – Moscow Vnukovo 3 weekly 757

Namangan – Moscow Vnukovo 4 weekly 757

Namangan – St. Petersburg 1 weekly 757

Navoi – Moscow Vnukovo 1 weekly A320

Nukus – Moscow Vnukovo 1 weekly 757

Samarkand – Istanbul 3 weekly A320

Samarkand – Moscow Vnukovo 4 weekly A320/757

Tashkent – Almaty 1 daily A320

Tashkent – Baku 3 weekly A320

Tashkent – Beijing Capital 2 weekly 787

Tashkent – Bishkek 2 weekly A320

Tashkent – Delhi 1 weekly A320

Tashkent – Delhi – Amritsar – Tashkent 1 weekly A320

Tashkent – Dubai 5 weekly A320/787

Tashkent – Dushanbe 2 weekly A320

Tashkent – Frankfurt 2 weekly 787

Tashkent – Istanbul 2 daily 787

Tashkent – Kazan 2 weekly A320

Tashkent – Krasnodar 2 weekly A320

Tashkent – Kuala Lumpur 1 weekly 757 (767 17DEC20 – 14JAN21)

Tashkent – London Heathrow 2 weekly 757

Tashkent – Mineralnye Vody 1 weekly 757

Tashkent – Minsk 2 weekly A320

Tashkent – Moscow Vnukovo 2 daily 767/787

Tashkent – New York JFK 1 weekly 787 (2 weekly 03DEC20 – 03JAN21)

Tashkent – Novosibirsk 2 weekly A320

Tashkent – Nur-Sultan 3 weekly A320

Tashkent – Paris CDG 2 weekly A320neo

Tashkent – Riga 2 weekly A320neo

Tashkent – Rome 1 weekly 757

Tashkent – St. Petersburg 3 weekly A320/767

Tashkent – Seoul Incheon 4 weekly 787

Tashkent – Sharjah 2 weekly A320/320neo

Tashkent – Tbilisi 2 weekly A320

Tashkent – Tel Aviv 3 weekly A320neo

Tashkent – Urumqi 2 weekly A320

Tashkent – Vladivostok 1 weekly 757

Termez – Moscow Vnukovo 3 weekly 757