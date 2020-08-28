Garuda Indonesia this week revised service to Europe for September 2020, reflecting the airline’s statement issued last week. For September, the airline will operate 2 weekly Jakarta – Amsterdam service, instead of once weekly. Boeing 777-300ER operates this route.
GA088 CGK2250 – 0750+1AMS 773 46
GA089 AMS1205 – 0640+1CGK 773 16
Garuda Indonesia increases Amsterdam flights in Sep 2020
