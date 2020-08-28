Korean Air during the month of September 2020 plans to resume Seoul Incheon – Tianjin route, as the airline schedules 2 round-trip flights on board Boeing 777-300 aircraft. Subject to change possible last minute adjustment, service is scheduled on 08SEP20 and 22SEP20.
KE805 ICN0915 – 1010TSN 773
KE806 TSN1130 – 1420ICN 773
Korean Air schedules Tianjin service in Sep 2020
