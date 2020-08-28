Cathay Pacific Sep/Oct 2020 Perth operations as of 27AUG20

Cathay Pacific in September 2020 resumes service on Hong Kong – Perth route, filed in recent schedule update. For the month of September, the oneWorld carrier plans to operate up to 3 weekly flights from 02SEP20, switching to 2 weekly from 01OCT20.



Travel restrictions is impacting operational frequency of passenger traffic rights on certain direction.



CX171 HKG1455 – 2235PER 351 345

CX170 PER2355 – 0745+1HKG 351 345



Service operates Day 24 in October 2020.