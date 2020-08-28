Air Dolomiti adds seasonal Forli service from Dec 2020

Air Dolomiti in December 2020 plans to introduce additional Italian route from Munich, as the airline plans seasonal Munich – Forli route. Embraer E195 aircraft will operate this route 5 times weekly, from 01DEC20.



With this new route, Air Dolomiti will be the sole operator at Forli Airport on scheduled basis.



EN8318 MUC0800 – 0910FRL E95 135

EN8322 MUC1750 – 1900FRL E95 24



EN8319 FRL0950 – 1100MUC E95 135

EN8323 FRL1940 – 2050MUC E95 24