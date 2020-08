Singapore Airlines Sep - Nov 2020 London service increase as of 28AUG20

Singapore Airlines today (28AUG20) filed planned operational frequency for Singapore – London Heathrow route, between September and November 2020. From 09SEP20, the airline will increase service from 7 to 9 weekly, and this further increases to 12 weekly from 02OCT20.



Schedule below effective 01OCT20 – 24OCT20.



SQ308 SIN0900 – 1540LHR 359

SQ322 SIN2330 – 0555+1LHR 359



SQ317 LHR1125 – 0730+1SIN 359

SQ319 LHR2050 – 1655+1SIN 359



SQ308/319 operates Day 35 from 09SEP20 to 30SEP20, Day x47 from 01OCT20 to 30NOV20. Although service currently displays 12 weekly between 25OCT20 and 30NOV20, SQ308/319 service is only available for booking in full fare Z/S/Y-class only, while showing aircraft code 359 on Day x47. SQ322/317 is displaying all fare classes available for reservation.



Previously reported on Airlineroute based on GDS inventory variation, London service is now projected to be served 7 weekly in December 2020, 10 weekly from 01JAN21 to 27MAR21. Additional changes to be filed in the next few weeks.