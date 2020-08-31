Kenya Airways NW20 International network changes as of 28AUG20

Kenya Airways last week filed operation changes for International network, for Northern winter 2020/21 season, between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21. As of 28AUG20, planned operation as follows.



Additional changes, including possible further reduction, remain likely in the next few weeks.



Nairobi – Abidjan – Dakar Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly (3 weekly from 03DEC20)

Nairobi – Accra – Freetown Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Nairobi – Accra – Monrovia Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Nairobi – Addis Ababa Reduce from 16 to 7 weekly

Nairobi – Amsterdam Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Nairobi – Antananarivo Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly (3 weekly from 08DEC20)

Nairobi – Bamako Service cancelled in NW20

Nairobi – Bangkok – Guangzhou Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly

Nairobi – Bangui – Douala 4 weekly routing cancelled in NW20

Nairobi – Blantyre Service cancelled in NW20

Nairobi – Brazzaville – Kinshasa – Nairobi 3 weekly routing cancelled in NW20

Nairobi – Brazzaville – Luanda – Nairobi 2 weekly routing cancelled in NW20

Nairobi – Bujumbura Reduce from 17 to 7 weekly (10 weekly from 02JAN21)

Nairobi – Cape Town Reduce from 5 to 1 weekly (3 weekly from 11DEC20)

Nairobi – Dar es Salaam Reduce from 35 to 7 weekly (21 weekly from 11DEC20, 24 weekly from 01JAN21)

Nairobi – Djibouti Service cancelled in NW20

Nairobi – Douala – Yaounde – Nairobi New triangle routing, 2 weekly E190 (3 weekly from 05DEC20)

Nairobi – Dzaoudzi Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly (3 weekly 11DEC20 – 01JAN21, 2 weekly from 06JAN21)

Nairobi – Entebbe Reduce from 42 to 14 weekly (21 weekly from 01DEC20, 25 weekly from 01JAN21)

Nairobi – Entebbe – Bangui 25OCT20 – 11DEC20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Nairobi – Geneva – Rome – Nairobi Service cancelled in NW20

Nairobi – Harare 3 weekly nonstop terminator service cancelled in NW20

Nairobi – Harare – Lusaka – Nairobi Reduce from 6 to 1 weekly

Nairobi – Johannesburg 25OCT20 – 11DEC20 Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly

Nairobi – Juba Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly (Except 27NOV20 – 04JAN21)

Nairobi – Khartoum Service cancelled in NW20

Nairobi – Kigali Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly (10 weekly from 01JAN21)

Nairobi – Kilimanjaro Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly (3 weekly from 07DEC20)

Nairobi – Kinshasa Reduce from 9 to 3 weekly (4 weekly from 10DEC20, 5 weekly from 03JAN21)

Nairobi – Lagos Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Nairobi – Lilongwe eff 12DEC20 Nonstop terminator service resumes, reduce from 6 to 4 weekly

Nairobi – Lilongwe – Nampula – Nairobi Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly (3 weekly from 02DEC20)

Nairobi – Livingstone – Cape Town Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly (2 weekly from 20DEC20)

Nairobi – Luanda – Brazzaville – Nairobi 1 weekly routing cancelled in NW20

Nairobi – Lubumbashi – Ndola – Nairobi Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Nairobi – Lusaka Nonstop terminator service reduces from 6 to 2 weekly (3 weekly from 13DEC20, 5 weekly from 06JAN21)

Nairobi – Lusaka – Harare – Nairobi Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly (4 weekly from 01DEC20, 5 weekly from 06JAN21)

Nairobi – Mahe Island Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Nairobi – Maputo Service cancelled in NW20

Nairobi – Mauritius Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly (3 weekly from 07DEC20)

Nairobi – Mogadishu Service cancelled in NW20

Nairobi – Moroni Reduce from 8 to 1 weekly (3 weekly from 11DEC20)

Nairobi – Mumbai Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (5 weekly from 11DEC20)

Nairobi – Ndola – Lubumbashi – Nairobi 3 weekly routing cancelled in NW20

Nairobi – New York JFK Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Nairobi – Paris CDG Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Nairobi – Victoria Falls – Cape Town eff 14DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Nairobi – Zanzibar eff 11DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 14 to 5 weekly