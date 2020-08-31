American Airlines removes 737 MAX 8 Oct 2020 schedule

American Airlines during the week of 30AUG20’s schedule update removed Boeing 737 MAX 8 operational schedule for the month of October 2020. Preliminary schedule listing now shows the airline would resume 737 MAX service as early as 04NOV20, however this remain subject to regulatory approval.



The following is preliminary operation for November and December 2020, further changes will be filed in the next few weeks.



Miami – Boston eff 04NOV20 1 daily

Miami – New York LaGuardia eff 04NOV20 5 daily

Miami – Orlando eff 04NOV20 3 daily