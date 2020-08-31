American Airlines during the month of October 2020 schedules Airbus A321neo aircraft service on Los Angeles – Puerto Vallarta route. The A321neo will replace A319 aircraft on Saturdays, between 10OCT20 and 31OCT20.
AA2382 LAX0930 – 1427PVR 32Q 6
AA2382 LAX0940 – 1437PVR 319 x6
AA2382 PVR1825 – 1930LAX 32Q 6
AA2382 PVR1825 – 1930LAX 319 x6
American Airlines schedules A321neo Los Angeles – Puerto Vallarta service in Oct 2020
Posted
American Airlines during the month of October 2020 schedules Airbus A321neo aircraft service on Los Angeles – Puerto Vallarta route. The A321neo will replace A319 aircraft on Saturdays, between 10OCT20 and 31OCT20.