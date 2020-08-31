Malindo Air Sep 2020 Domestic operations as of 30AUG20

Malindo Air in the last few days revised planned domestic operations for the month of September 2020, as the airline continues to operate reduced service. Based on OAG schedules listing as of 30AUG20, planned operation as follows. Further changes to planned frequency due to local Government’s regulation remain highly possible.



Kuala Lumpur – Kota Kinabalu 7 weekly (13 weekly from week of 20SEP20)

Kuala Lumpur – Kuching 4-5 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Langkawi 7 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Tawau 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur Subang – Alor Setar 14 weekly

Kuala Lumpur Subang – Johor Bahru 14 weekly

Kuala Lumpur Subang – Kota Bharu 37 weekly

Kuala Lumpur Subang – Kuala Terengganu 16 weekly

Kuala Lumpur Subang – Langkawi 41 weekly

Kuala Lumpur Subang – Penang 21 weekly



Airlineroute earlier this month published Malindo Air’s planned domestic operation for August 2020. In the original post, Malaysia Airlines’ domestic network “appeared as” Malindo Air due to major publication error. The erroneous post has been removed.