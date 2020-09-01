Philippines AirAsia Sep 2020 operations as of 31AUG20

Philippines AirAsia during the month of September 2020 plans to operate following routes, based on the airline’s press release issued on 31AUG20. Further changes remain highly possible, due to various local regulations.



Cebu – Davao 1 weekly (3 weekly from 08SEP20)

Clark – Davao 1 weekly (4 weekly from 08SEP20)

Manila – Bacolod 4 weekly (1 daily from 08SEP20)

Manila – Cagayan de Oro 2 weekly (10 weekly from 08SEP20)

Manila – Caticlan eff 08SEP20 4 weekly

Manila – Cebu 1 daily (2 daily from 08SEP20)

Manila – Davao 2 weekly (2 daily from 08SEP20)

Manila – Iloilo 1 weekly (1 daily from 08SEP20)

Manila – Kalibo eff 08SEP20 4 weekly

Manila – Kota Kinabalu 1 weekly

Manila – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly

Manila – Puerto Princesa 2 weekly (1 daily from 08SEP20)

Manila – Tacloban 4 weekly (1 daily from 08SEP20)

Manila – Tagbilaran eff 16SEP20 1 daily