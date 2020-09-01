Air Transat Sep/Oct 2020 operations as of 30AUG20

Air Transat in recent weeks further revised planned operation for the month of September and October 2020, as the airline continues to downsizes operation due to various travel restrictions, based on comparison to the airline’s initial schedule filing in June.



As of 30AUG20, planned operation for the period of 01SEP20 – 24OCT20 as follows.



Montreal – Bordeaux 1 weekly A321neo

Montreal – Calgary 3 weekly A321neo

Montreal – Cancun eff 02OCT20 2 weekly A321/321neo (3 weekly from 12OCT20)

Montreal – Lisbon 1 weekly A321neo

Montreal – Lyon 1 weekly A321neo

Montreal – Marseille 1 weekly A321neo

Montreal – Nantes 1 weekly A321neo

Montreal – Paris CDG 7 weekly A321neo (A321neo/330-200 from 03OCT20)

Montreal – Port-au-Prince 1 weekly A330-200

Montreal – Punta Cana 1 weekly A321 (2 weekly A321/321neo form 04OCT20)

Montreal – Toronto 5-8 weekly A321neo

Montreal – Toulouse 1 weekly A321neo

Montreal – Vancouver 4 weekly A321/321neo

Toronto – Calgary 3-4 weekly A321

Toronto – Cancun 1 weekly A321neo

Toronto – Glasgow – Manchester – Toronto 2 weekly A321neo

Toronto – London Gatwick 3 weekly A321neo

Toronto – Porto 1 weekly A321neo

Toronto – Punta Cana eff 03OCT20 2 weekly A321/321neo

Toronto – Vancouver 6 weekly A321/321neo