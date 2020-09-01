British Airways this month plans to resume service to Cayman Islands, initially operating London Heathrow – Grand Cayman nonstop route, instead of 1-stop via Nassau. From London Heathrow, service operates every 2 weeks from 17SEP20, until 24OCT20, the end of summer season.
3-class Boeing 777-200ER operates this route.
BA253 LHR1015 – 1515GCM 777 17SEP20 / 01OCT20 / 15OCT20
BA252 GCM2025 – 1125+1LHR 777 18SEP20 / 02OCT20 / 16OCT20
British Airways resumes Cayman Islands service in mid-Sep 2020
Posted
British Airways this month plans to resume service to Cayman Islands, initially operating London Heathrow – Grand Cayman nonstop route, instead of 1-stop via Nassau. From London Heathrow, service operates every 2 weeks from 17SEP20, until 24OCT20, the end of summer season.