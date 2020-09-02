Austrian Sep/Oct 2020 Intercontinental network as of 01SEP20

Austrian during the month of September and October 2020 plans to operate following Intercontinental network, based on GDS schedule listing as of 01SEP20. Various travel restrictions continue to affect the airline’s passenger traffic rights on selected sectors, while last minute changes remain possible.



Vienna – Amman 4 weekly A319/320

Vienna – Bangkok 3 weekly 767 (5 weekly from 01OCT20)

Vienna – Cairo 5 weekly A319/320

Vienna – Chicago O’Hare 5 weekly 767 (7 weekly from 01OCT20)

Vienna – Erbil 3 weekly A319 (A320 from 20SEP20)

Vienna – Newark 5 weekly 767

Vienna – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 17SEP20 1 weekly 767 (2 weekly from 03OCT20)

Vienna – Tehran Imam Khomeini eff 12OCT20 3 weekly A320

Vienna – Tel Aviv 4 weekly A319/320 (5 weekly from 01OCT20)

Vienna – Washington Dulles 3 weekly 767 (1 daily from 01OCT20)

Vienna – Yerevan 1 weekly A319 (3 weekly from 13SEP20 with A319/320/E195)