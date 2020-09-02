British Airways W20 Maldives service adjustment as of 01SEP20

British Airways in recent schedule update filed service increase for London Heathrow – Male route. Planned service is now scheduled to begin on 16OCT20, instead of 25OCT20. BA will initially operate 2 weekly flights from 16OCT20, increasing to 3 weekly from 25OCT20. 4th weekly service will now be added from 05DEC20.



This service, replacing London Gatwick departure (filed prior to COVID19 impact), is operated by re-configured 4-class 777-300ER aircraft.



BA061 LHR1815 – 0940+1MLE 777 357

BA061 LHR2120 – 1245+1MLE 777 6



BA060 MLE1145 – 1755LHR 777 1

BA060 MLE1145 – 1810LHR 777 46

BA060 MLE1445 – 2110 LHR 777 7