flydubai Sep 2020 operations as of 30AUG20

flydubai during the month of September 2020 plans to operate following routes, based on OAG schedules as of 30AUG20. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation, which may affect planned service resumption dates on selected routes.



Service to/from India is omitted from this list.



Dubai – Almaty 1 daily

Dubai – Baghdad 4 weekly

Dubai – Baku 2 weekly (3 weekly from 17SEP20)

Dubai – Basra 2 weekly

Dubai – Beirut 4 weekly

Dubai – Belgrade 3 weekly

Dubai – Bishkek 3 weekly

Dubai – Borg el Arab 10 weekly

Dubai – Chittagong eff 16SEP20 1 daily

Dubai – Dhaka 2 weekly

Dubai – Djibouti 3 weekly

Dubai – Dushanbe 2 weekly

Dubai – Ekaterinburg 2 weekly

Dubai – Erbil 4 weekly

Dubai – Faisalabad 2 daily

Dubai – Isfahan 2 weekly

Dubai – Juba 2 weekly

Dubai – Kabul 2 daily

Dubai – Karachi 2 daily

Dubai – Khartoum 1 daily

Dubai – Krasnodar eff 18SEP20 2 weekly

Dubai – Kuwait City 1 daily

Dubai – Kyiv Borispil 1 daily

Dubai – Lar 1 weekly

Dubai – Moscow Vnukovo eff 17SEP20 3 weekly

Dubai – Multan 2 daily

Dubai – Muscat eff 16SEP20 2 daily

Dubai – Nur-Sultan 3 weekly

Dubai – Quetta 1 daily

Dubai – Salalah eff 17SEP20 3 weekly

Dubai – Sarajevo 2 weekly

Dubai – Shiraz 2 weekly

Dubai – Sialkot 1 daily

Dubai – Sofia 2 weekly

Dubai – Sulaymaniyah 2 weekly

Dubai – Tashkent 2 weekly

Dubai – Yerevan 4 weekly

Dubai – Zanzibar – Dar es Salaam 4 weekly 737-800