Aeroflot Sep/Oct 2020 US operations as of 02SEP20

Aeroflot Russian Airlines during the month of September and October 2020 plans to operate following routes to the US, although there are limitations on flight reservations. Planned operation for the period of 01SEP20 – 24OCT20 as of 02SEP20 as follows.



Moscow Sheremetyevo – Los Angeles 1 weekly 777-300ER (Schedule in October not available)

SU106 SVO1810 – 2020LAX 77W 4

SU107 LAX1850 – 1630+1SVO 77W 5



Moscow Sheremetyevo – New York JFK 2 weekly 777-300ER

SU102 SVO1415 – 1730JFK 77W 27

SU103 JFK1920 – 1145+1SVO 77W 27