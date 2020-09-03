Fiji Airways extends International service suspension to late-Oct 2020

Fiji Airways in recent inventory update extended International service suspension into the 4th quarter, as the airline closed reservation for travel until 31OCT20.



Following routes to be resumed from 01NOV20, subject to change:

Nadi – Apia

Nadi – Auckland

Nadi – Brisbane

Nadi – Christchurch

Nadi – Hong Kong

Nadi – Honiara

Nadi – Melbourne

Nadi – Nuku’alofa

Nadi – Port Vila

Nadi – Singapore

Nadi – Sydney

Nadi – Tarawa

Nadi – Tokyo Narita

Nadi – Vava’u

Nadi – Wellington

Suva – Funafuti



Following routes to be resumed from 01DEC20, subject to change:

Nadi – Honolulu

Nadi – Kiritimati – Honolulu

Nadi – Los Angeles

Nadi – San Francisco