Fiji Airways in recent inventory update extended International service suspension into the 4th quarter, as the airline closed reservation for travel until 31OCT20.
Following routes to be resumed from 01NOV20, subject to change:
Nadi – Apia
Nadi – Auckland
Nadi – Brisbane
Nadi – Christchurch
Nadi – Hong Kong
Nadi – Honiara
Nadi – Melbourne
Nadi – Nuku’alofa
Nadi – Port Vila
Nadi – Singapore
Nadi – Sydney
Nadi – Tarawa
Nadi – Tokyo Narita
Nadi – Vava’u
Nadi – Wellington
Suva – Funafuti
Following routes to be resumed from 01DEC20, subject to change:
Nadi – Honolulu
Nadi – Kiritimati – Honolulu
Nadi – Los Angeles
Nadi – San Francisco
Fiji Airways extends International service suspension to late-Oct 2020
