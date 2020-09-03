Avianca to resume scheduled Central America flights from late-Sep 2020

Avianca from late-September 2020 plans to resume scheduled service to/from Central America, operated by TACA, LACSA and Aviateca. As of 02SEP20, planned operation as follows.
Additional changes remain highly possible.
San Salvador – Bogota eff 19SEP20 1 daily A319/320
San Salvador – Guatemala City eff 19SEP20 4 weekly A319/320
San Salvador – Los Angeles eff 19SEP20 12 weekly A320
San Salvador – Managua eff 19SEP20 4 weekly A320
San Salvador – Miami eff 19SEP20 3 weekly A319/320
San Salvador – New York JFK eff 19SEP20 1 daily A319
San Salvador – San Francisco eff 20SEP20 4 weekly A319
San Salvador – San Jose (Costa Rica) eff 20SEP20 4 weekly A319/320 (LACSA)
San Salvador – San Pedro Sula eff 19SEP20 3 weekly A320
San Salvador – Tegucigalpa eff 22SEP20 4 weekly A319
San Salvador – Washington Dulles eff 19SEP20 1 daily A320
