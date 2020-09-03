Air China revises September 2020 Beijing-inbound International service

Air China starting today (03SEP20) further revises International service for flights to Beijing, as the CAAC lifts mandatory quarantine points on flights departing from certain countries to Beijing, including Thailand, Cambodia, Pakistan, Greece, Denmark, Austria, Sweden and Canada. The CAAC issued the statement on lifting quarantine points on 02SEP20.



Air China will gradually resume nonstop service on both directions for following routes during the first half of September. Effective date listed below is based on foreign departure airport.



Beijing – Athens eff 06SEP20 1 weekly (Previous inbound quarantine point via Shijiazhuang)

Beijing – Bangkok eff 09SEP20 1 weekly (Previous inbound quarantine point via Qingdao)

Beijing – Copenhagen eff 08SEP20 1 weekly (previous inbound quarantine point via Shijiazhuang)

Beijing – Phnom Penh eff 03SEP20 1 weekly (Previous inbound quarantine point via Zhengzhou)

Beijing – Stockholm Arlanda eff 12SEP20 1 weekly (Previous inbound quarantine point via Tianjin)

Beijing – Vancouver eff 13SEP20 1 weekly (Previously inbound quarantine point via Hohhot)

Beijing – Vienna eff 14SEP20 1 weekly (Previous inbound quarantine point via Shenyang)