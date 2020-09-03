Batik Air has revised planned International service for the month of September, as Jakarta – Taipei Taoyuan service being reduced. The airline’s 737-900ER aircraft will operate this route once a week, instead of previously planned two.
ID7624 CGK0810 – 1445TPE 739 2
ID7625 TPE1545 – 2010CGK 739 2
Batik Air Sep 2020 International service adjustment as of 02SEP20
