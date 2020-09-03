Batik Air Sep 2020 International service adjustment as of 02SEP20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Batik Air has revised planned International service for the month of September, as Jakarta – Taipei Taoyuan service being reduced. The airline’s 737-900ER aircraft will operate this route once a week, instead of previously planned two.

ID7624 CGK0810 – 1445TPE 739 2
ID7625 TPE1545 – 2010CGK 739 2