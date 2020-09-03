T’Way Air starting this week is resuming service to Macau, as the airline schedules 1 weekly Seoul Incheon – Macau flight. Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate this service on Fridays from 04SEP20.
TW9107 ICN1050 – 1340MFM 737 5
TW9108 MFM1440 – 1910ICN 737 5
T'Way Air resumes Macau service in Sep 2020
