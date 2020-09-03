Silver Airways Sep 2020 International network as of 30AUG20

Silver Airways during the month of September 2020 schedules following International service, including flights to/from Puerto Rico. Planned operation based on OAG schedules as of 30AUG20 as follows. Last minute changes remain highly possible.
Fort Lauderdale – George Town 1 weekly Saab 340
Fort Lauderdale – Nassau 2 weekly ATR42
Fort Lauderdale – North Eleuthera 2 weekly Saab 340
San Juan – Dominica 2 weekly Saab 340
San Juan – Santiago (Dominica) 3 weekly Saab 340
San Juan – St. Croix 12 weekly Saab 340
San Juan – St. Thomas 12 weekly Saab 340
San Juan – Tortola 4 weekly Saab 340
Tampa – Nassau 2 weekly ATR42
