Sun Country September 2020 International operations as of 30AUG20

Sun Country Airlines during the month of September 2020 schedules following International routes, including service to Puerto Rico. Planned operation as of 30AUG20 as follows.
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Cancun 5 weekly until 07SEP20
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Cancun 1 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – San Juan 1 weekly
