China Southern NW20 Sydney inventory changes as of 03SEP20

China Southern in recent inventory listing is displaying Guangzhou – Sydney service available for reservation, for Northern winter 2020/21 season from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. As of 03SEP20, CZ325/326 is showing available for reservations, although inventory is only available in full fare F / J / C / Y-class.



CZ325 CAN2100 – 0825+1SYD JET D

CZ326 SYD1025 – 1740CAN JET D



Due to ongoing development, the rest of airline’s service to Australia remains unavailable for reservation until 27MAR21.