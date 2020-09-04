Virgin Australia during the week of 06SEP20 plans to operate following domestic routes, based on OAG schedules as of 30AUG20. Further changes remain highly possible.
Adelaide – Alice Springs 3 weekly
Brisbane – Adelaide 7 weekly
Brisbane – Bundaberg 5 weekly (2 weekly inbound)
Brisbane – Cairns 14 weekly
Brisbane – Canberra 3 weekly
Brisbane – Darwin 3 weekly
Brisbane – Gladstone 5 weekly (8 weekly inbound)
Brisbane – Hamilton Island 4 weekly
Brisbane – Hobart 2 weekly
Brisbane – Mackay 12 weekly
Brisbane – Melbourne 3 weekly
Brisbane – Mount Isa 3 weekly
Brisbane – Newcastle 3 weekly
Brisbane – Perth 5 weekly
Brisbane – Proserpine 3 weekly
Brisbane – Rockhampton 12 weekly
Brisbane – Sydney 5 weekly
Brisbane – Townsville 12 weekly
Bundaberg – Gladstone 5 weekly (2 weekly inbound)
Canberra – Gold Coast 2 weekly
Canberra – Sydney 2 weekly
Christmas Island – Cocos Islands 1 weekly
Melbourne – Adelaide 3 weekly
Melbourne – Canberra 2 weekly
Melbourne – Perth 3 weekly
Melbourne – Sydney 5 weekly
Perth – Broome 7 weekly
Perth – Christmas Island 1 weekly
Perth – Cocos Islands 1 weekly
Perth – Darwin 2 weekly
Perth – Kalgoorlie 8 weekly
Perth – Karratha 11 weekly
Perth – Kununurra 3 weekly
Perth – Newman 12 weekly
Perth – Onslow 3 weekly
Perth – Port Hedland 10 weekly
Perth – Sydney 4 weekly
Sydney – Ballina 3 weekly
Sydney – Coffs Harbour 2 weekly
Sydney – Gold Coast 3 weekly
Sydney – Hobart 2 weekly
Sydney – Launceston 2 weekly
Sydney – Sunshine Coast 2 weekly
Virgin Australia week of 06SEP20 domestic operations as of 30AUG20
Posted
Virgin Australia during the week of 06SEP20 plans to operate following domestic routes, based on OAG schedules as of 30AUG20. Further changes remain highly possible.