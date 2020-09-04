Air Rarotonga Sep/Oct 2020 operations as of 03SEP20

Air Rarotonga during the month of September and October 2020 plans to operate following service, including service resumption to Atiu, Mangaia, Mauke and Mitiaro, based on the airline’s web booking system. Planned operation for the period of 01SEP20 – 24OCT20 as follows.



Additional amendments remain likely.



Rarotonga – Aitutaki 4 weekly

Rarotonga – Atiu 1-2 weekly

Rarotonga – Mangaia 2-3 weekly

Rarotonga – Mauke – Mitiaro – Rarotonga 1-2 weekly