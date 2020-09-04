Air Tahiti removes Cook Islands schedule from Nov 2020

Air Tahiti in recent schedule update removed operational to the Cook Islands, previously scheduled to resume on 07NOV20. As of 04SEP20, reservation for the weekly Papeete – Rarotonga flight, on board ATR42 aircraft, is no longer available. Schedule listing for all dates in 2021 is also removed in recent update, as the airline did not file revised service resumption date.



VT035 PPT1220 – 1500RAR AT4 6

VT037 RAR1550 – 1815PPT AT4 6