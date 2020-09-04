LATAM Chile extends Easter Island – Tahiti suspension to late-March 2021

LATAM Airlines Chile has extended service suspension to Tahiti, as the airline removed Easter Island – Papeete schedule between 01JAN21 and 28MAR21. First available for reservation from Easter Island is now scheduled on 29MAR21.



Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operates this route once weekly.



LA833 IPC2355 – 0100+1PPT 789 1

LA836 PPT0300 – 1305IPC 789 2



LATAM will continue to serve Santiago de Chile – Easter Island sector, 1 daily with 787-8/-9.