United Airlines Sep/Oct 2020 Guam / Micronesia operations as of 04SEP20

United Airlines during the weekend of 04SEP20’s schedule update extended Guam / Micronesia interim schedule until 31OCT20. As of 04SEP20, planned operation for the period of 09SEP20 – 31OCT20 as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible.

Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Kosrae – Kwajalein – Majuro – Honolulu 737-700 operates on following dates: 18-19SEP20, 16-17OCT20

Guam – Honolulu 1 daily 777-200

Guam – Koror 737-700 operates on following dates: 03SEP20, 17SEP20, 04OCT20, 18OCT20

Guam – Manila eff 11SEP20 2 weekly 737-800

Guam – Pohnpei – Chuuk – Guam 737-700 operates on following dates: 12-13SEP20, 26-27SEP20, 10-11OCT20, 24-25OCT20

Guam – Saipan 3 weekly 737-700/-800 (-800 operates from 01OCT20)

Guam – Tokyo Narita 7 weekly 737-700 (10 weekly from 16OCT20)

Guam – Yap 737-700 operates on following dates: 20SEP20, 18OCT20