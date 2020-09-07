EGYPTAIR in recent schedule update adjusted planned Cairo – Washington Dulles service, for winter 2020/21 season. From 25OCT20 to 27MAR21, the Star Alliance carrier’s 787-9 Dreamliner to operate this route twice weekly, instead of 3.
MS981 CAI0100 – 0620IAD 789 13
MS982 IAD1310 – 0630+1CAI 789 24
EGYPTAIR NW20 Washington service changes as of 04SEP20
