Norwegian Air UK NW20 Inventory changes as of 04SEP20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Norwegian Air UK recently filed changes to its inventory for Trans-Atlantic service. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline originally planned to resume service as early as 09DEC20, however the airline recently has closed reservation for most fare classes for travel between 09DEC20 and 27MAR21, as of 04SEP20.

For the period of 09DEC20 – 27MAR21, the airline is only showing D / E-class (Premium Flex and Economy Flex fare) available for reservation. Following routes is available for reservation between 28MAR21 and 30JUN21, which displays all fare types available for reservation.

London Gatwick – Boston 4 weekly
London Gatwick – Los Angeles 5 weekly
London Gatwick – Miami 3 weekly
London Gatwick – New York JFK 1 daily
London Gatwick – Orlando 4 weekly
London Gatwick – San Francisco 4 weekly
London Gatwick – Tampa Service remain cancelled


Share this article

The economic impact of hosting World Routes

The World Routes Economic Impact Study highlights the long-term effects hosts have benefited from on their economy, tourism activity and city's airports.

Request Economic Impact Study

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.