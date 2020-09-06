Norwegian Air UK NW20 Inventory changes as of 04SEP20

Norwegian Air UK recently filed changes to its inventory for Trans-Atlantic service. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline originally planned to resume service as early as 09DEC20, however the airline recently has closed reservation for most fare classes for travel between 09DEC20 and 27MAR21, as of 04SEP20.



For the period of 09DEC20 – 27MAR21, the airline is only showing D / E-class (Premium Flex and Economy Flex fare) available for reservation. Following routes is available for reservation between 28MAR21 and 30JUN21, which displays all fare types available for reservation.



London Gatwick – Boston 4 weekly

London Gatwick – Los Angeles 5 weekly

London Gatwick – Miami 3 weekly

London Gatwick – New York JFK 1 daily

London Gatwick – Orlando 4 weekly

London Gatwick – San Francisco 4 weekly

London Gatwick – Tampa Service remain cancelled