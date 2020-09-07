Garuda Indonesia Oct 2020 Amsterdam frequency changes as of 04SEP20

Garuda Indonesia in October 2020 plans to increase Jakarta – Amsterdam service, as the airline schedules 5 weekly flights between 01OCT20 and 24OCT20. Boeing 777-300ER aircraft operates this route.

GA088 CGK2250 – 0750+1AMS 773 x13
GA089 AMS1205 – 0640+1CGK 773 x24

