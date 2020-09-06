Silk Air proposes Australia service resumption in Dec 2020 at earliest

Silk Air in recent inventory update filed changes for flights to Australia. Based on current inventory listing (as of 2300GMT 05SEP20), the airline intends to resume service to Cairns and Darwin as early as 05DEC20, although this remains likely to change.



Based on the inventory listing, flights that are tentatively scheduled to operate is displaying most fare classes: Z / C / J / Y / B / E / M / Q, instead of Z / C / Y / B / E only.



Singapore – Cairns eff 05DEC20 2 weekly displaying most fare classes

MI813 SIN0840 – 1720CNS 738 16

MI814 CNS1810 – 2305SIN 738 16



Singapore – Darwin eff 05DEC20 2 weekly displaying most fare classes

MI801 SIN0840 – 1450DRW 738 16

MI802 DRW1545 – 1900SIN 738 16