Silk Air proposes Australia service resumption in Dec 2020 at earliest

By Jim Liu

Posted

Silk Air in recent inventory update filed changes for flights to Australia. Based on current inventory listing (as of 2300GMT 05SEP20), the airline intends to resume service to Cairns and Darwin as early as 05DEC20, although this remains likely to change.

Based on the inventory listing, flights that are tentatively scheduled to operate is displaying most fare classes: Z / C / J / Y / B / E / M / Q, instead of Z / C / Y / B / E only.

Singapore – Cairns eff 05DEC20 2 weekly displaying most fare classes
MI813 SIN0840 – 1720CNS 738 16
MI814 CNS1810 – 2305SIN 738 16

Singapore – Darwin eff 05DEC20 2 weekly displaying most fare classes
MI801 SIN0840 – 1450DRW 738 16
MI802 DRW1545 – 1900SIN 738 16

MICNSDEC20

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.