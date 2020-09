Saudia NW20 Domestic network changes as of 06SEP20

Abha – Sharurah 2 weekly (Previously not filed)

Dammam – Al Ula 1 weekly (Previously not filed, until 31DEC20)

Dammam – Abha 13 weekly cancelled

Dammam – Al Baha 5 weekly cancelled

Dammam – Bisha 6 weekly cancelled

Dammam – Gassim 7 weekly cancelled

Dammam – Hail 5 weekly cancelled

Dammam – Jazan 7 weekly cancelled

Dammam – Jeddah Reduce from 55-56 to 50 weekly

Dammam – Madinah 17 weekly cancelled

Dammam – Riyadh Reduce from 75-76 to 43 weekly

Dammam – Tabuk Reduce from 5 to 1 weekly (until 31DEC20)

Dammam – Taif 9 weekly cancelled

Dammam – Turaif 2 weekly cancelled

Jeddah – Abha Increase from 34 to 38 weekly

Jeddah – Al Baha Reduce from 12 to 5 weekly

Jeddah – Al Ula 2 weekly

Jeddah – Arar Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Jeddah – Bisha Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly

Jeddah – Dawadmi 2 weekly

Jeddah – Gassim 14 weekly

Jeddah – Gurayat Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Jeddah – Hail Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

Jeddah – Hofuf Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Jeddah – Jazan Reduce from 48 to 42 weekly

Jeddah – Jouf Reduce from 11 to 4 weekly

Jeddah – Madinah Reduce from 56-65 to 28 weekly

Jeddah – Nejran Increase from 7 to 14 weekly

Jeddah – Qaisumah Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Jeddah – Rafha 2 weekly cancelled

Jeddah – Riyadh Reduce from 128-131 to 98 weekly

Jeddah – Sharurah Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Jeddah – Tabuk Reduce from 34 to 28 weekly

Jeddah – Taif 4 weekly cancelled

Jeddah – Turaif 2 weekly

Jeddah – Wadi al Dawaser 4 weekly cancelled

Jeddah – Wedjeh Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Jeddah – Yanbu Reduce from 20 to 7 weekly

Madinah – Abha 3 weekly

Madinah – Dammam 17 weekly

Madinah – Gassim 2 weekly

Madinah – Riyadh 57-58 weekly

Madinah – Tabuk 7 weekly

Neom Bay – Wedjh 1 weekly

Riyadh – Abha Increase from 33 to 44 weekly

Riyadh – Al Baha Reduce from 19 to 14 weekly

Riyadh – Al Ula Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Riyadh – Arar 18 weekly

Riyadh – Bisha Reduce from 18 to 14 weekly

Riyadh – Dawadmi 2 weekly cancelled

Riyadh – Gassim Reduce from 24 to 7 weekly

Riyadh – Gurayat Increase from 13 to 14 weekly

Riyadh – Hail Reduce from 30 to 21 weekly

Riyadh – Jazan Reduce from 56 to 49 weekly

Riyadh – Jouf Reduce from 27 to 21 weekly

Riyadh – Nejran Increase from 14 to 21 weekly

Riyadh – Neom Bay 1 weekly cancelled

Riyadh – Qaisumah Reduce from 17 to 14 weekly

Riyadh – Rafha Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Riyadh – Sharurah Increase from 7 to 11 weekly

Riyadh – Tabuk Reduce from 35 to 32 weekly

Riyadh – Taif Reduce from 42 to 28 weekly

Riyadh – Turaif 6 weekly

Riyadh – Wadi al Dawaser Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly

Riyadh – Wedjh 1 weekly cancelled

Riyadh – Yanbu Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Tabuk – Abha 3 weekly cancelled

Tabuk – Jazan 5 weekly cancelled

Taif – Abha 4 weekly cancelled

Taif – Jazan 2 weekly cancelled

Taif – Sharurah 2 weekly cancelled



