United resumes Houston – Tallahassee service from late-Nov 2020

United Airlines in November 2020 plans to introduce additional route from Houston, which sees the addition of Houston – Tallahassee route. This route was previously operated by Continental Express until September 2008.



From 18NOV20, Skywest CRJ200 aircraft to operate this route on daily basis.



UA5207 IAH1402 – 1708TLH CRJ D

UA5165 TLH1738 – 1900IAH CRJ D



Previously reported on Airlineroute, the Star Alliance carrier in October 2020 plans to add following service from Houston. Note these routes were also previously served by Continental Express until 2008.



Houston – Abilene eff 21OCT20 2 daily CRJ200 (Skywest; last served until October 2008)

Houston – Chattanooga eff 01OCT20 1 daily CRJ200 (Skywest; last served until September 2008)