Air Serbia W20 Nis operations as of 06SEP20

Air Serbia in recent schedule update filed preliminary operation at Nis, for winter 2020/21 season. The airline continues to operate following routes on/after 25OCT20, as of 06SEP20.
Nis – Frankfurt Hahn 2 weekly
Nis – Hannover 2 weekly
Nis – Nuremberg 2 weekly
Nis – Salzburg 2 weekly
Following routes tentatively to resume by 01JAN21:
Nis – Bologna
Nis – Friedrichshafen
Nis – Gothenburg
Nis – Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden
Nis – Ljubljana
Nis – Rome
