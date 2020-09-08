Avianca last week resumed domestic Colombia operation, initially schedules 13 routes for the month of September 2020. Planned operation as of 06SEP20 as follows.
Bogota – Barranquilla 21 weekly
Bogota – Bucaramanga 14 weekly
Bogota – Cali 28 weekly
Bogota – Cartagena 22-28 weekly
Bogota – Cucuta 12 weekly
Bogota – Medellin 28 weekly
Bogota – Monteria 7 weekly
Bogota – Pasto 7 weekly
Bogota – Pereira 14 weekly
Bogota – San Andres Island 3 weekly
Bogota – Santa Marta 7-13 weekly
Medellin – Cali eff 11SEP20 up to 7 weekly
Medellin – Cartagena eff 11SEP20 up to 7 weekly
Avianca Sep 2020 Domestic Colombia operations as of 06SEP20
