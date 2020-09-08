Air New Zealand in the last few days filed additional changes to its North American operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season, effective 25OCT20. Latest adjustment as of 08SEP20 as follows.
Auckland – Los Angeles 3 weekly 787-9 (Previous plan: 1 daily)
Auckland – San Francisco Service cancelled 15SEP20 – 27MAR21 (Previous plan: 3 weekly 787-9)
Previously reported operation:
Auckland – Apia 1 weekly 787-9
Auckland – Brisbane 4 weekly 787-9
Auckland – Hong Kong 3 weekly 787-9
Auckland – Melbourne 1 daily 787-9
Auckland – Nadi 1 weekly 787-9
Auckland – Niue 1 weekly A320neo
Auckland – Nuku’alofa 1 weekly 787-9
Auckland – Rarotonga 1 weekly 787-9
Auckland – Seoul Incheon 787-9 departs AKL on following dates: 13NOV20, 04DEC20, 18DEC20, 22JAN21, 19FEB21, 19MAR21
Auckland – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly 787-9
Auckland – Sydney 8 weekly 787-9/A320neo
Auckland – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly 787-9
Brisbane – Norfolk Island 3 weekly A320neo
Sydney – Norfolk Island 3 weekly A320neo
Air New Zealand NW20 International operations as of 08SEP20
Posted
Air New Zealand in the last few days filed additional changes to its North American operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season, effective 25OCT20. Latest adjustment as of 08SEP20 as follows.