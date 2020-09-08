Air New Zealand NW20 International operations as of 08SEP20

Air New Zealand in the last few days filed additional changes to its North American operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season, effective 25OCT20. Latest adjustment as of 08SEP20 as follows.



Auckland – Los Angeles 3 weekly 787-9 (Previous plan: 1 daily)

Auckland – San Francisco Service cancelled 15SEP20 – 27MAR21 (Previous plan: 3 weekly 787-9)



Previously reported operation:

Auckland – Apia 1 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Brisbane 4 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Hong Kong 3 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Melbourne 1 daily 787-9

Auckland – Nadi 1 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Niue 1 weekly A320neo

Auckland – Nuku’alofa 1 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Rarotonga 1 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Seoul Incheon 787-9 departs AKL on following dates: 13NOV20, 04DEC20, 18DEC20, 22JAN21, 19FEB21, 19MAR21

Auckland – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Sydney 8 weekly 787-9/A320neo

Auckland – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly 787-9

Brisbane – Norfolk Island 3 weekly A320neo

Sydney – Norfolk Island 3 weekly A320neo